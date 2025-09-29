A NEW Burntwood councillor says people living in the UK legally should not live in fear.

Cat Kube, who moved to the area from South Africa in 2003, was co-opted at Burntwood Town Council at a recent meeting.

The Labour representative – who was granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) status in 2011 – said she was concerned about the impact of Reform UK’s stance on immigration.

She said:

“I’ve been a part of this community for over 20 years, and I contribute to it – I was delighted recently to join Burntwood Town Council as a parish councillor. “I pay taxes and I spend money with local businesses. Why do some people want me to leave? “This is my home. I may not yet be a UK citizen but I’m proud of what’s now my community, my country and my flag.”

Russ Bragger, chair of the local Labour party, said it was important that residents who have made their lives in the UK were celebrated and not made to feel ostracised.

“There are lots of people like Cat who have jumped through hoops to become an integral part of our community. They work hard – and I’m proud of Cat and people like her. “Legal immigrants aren’t some theoretical ‘other’ people – they’re the care assistants, the shop managers, the business people, the friends that make our community better. Why does Reform want people like Cat to live in fear that they may be told to leave? “I find it hard to believe that local Reform councillors agree with Nigel Farage that hard-working people like Cat – and the others like her who make a contribution to our community – should be asked to leave, to go to places that are no longer home. “I hope very much that they’ll agree with the rest of us that Cat and people like her have a positive contribution to make to our community.”