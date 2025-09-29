A LOCAL teenager is hoping to swap the waves for a win as she bids to be crowned Miss England.

Caitlyn Harper, who is originally from Burntwood, is in the semi-final of the national competition.

The 17-year-old student is a dedicated surfer and paddleboarder – activities she balances alongside her schoolwork as an A-Level student.

She said:

“I’ve always felt happiest on the water. Surfing and paddleboarding give me freedom and focus. Out there, I feel like I can achieve anything.”

She is also keen to use the Miss England platform to help raise awareness of neurodiversity.

She said:

“Everyone should feel empowered to embrace their individuality. “We all have different strengths and celebrating them makes communities stronger.”

People van vote for Caitlyn at www.grandstation.co.uk/missengland.