A LOCAL teenager is hoping to swap the waves for a win as she bids to be crowned Miss England.
Caitlyn Harper, who is originally from Burntwood, is in the semi-final of the national competition.
The 17-year-old student is a dedicated surfer and paddleboarder – activities she balances alongside her schoolwork as an A-Level student.
She said:
“I’ve always felt happiest on the water. Surfing and paddleboarding give me freedom and focus. Out there, I feel like I can achieve anything.”
She is also keen to use the Miss England platform to help raise awareness of neurodiversity.
She said:
“Everyone should feel empowered to embrace their individuality.
“We all have different strengths and celebrating them makes communities stronger.”
People van vote for Caitlyn at www.grandstation.co.uk/missengland.