A LICHFIELD auctioneer will be helping people sell off their antiques in a TV show.

Dickinson’s Real Deal will return to screens on ITV – and is preparing for two dealer days ahead of a sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 3rd November.

Before the auction, people can take items along to the valuation events at The Deer Barn in Burton-on-Trent on Saturday (4th October) and The Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry on 18th October.

Admission is free with people invited to take along antiques and collectables, but visitors should bring photo ID with them.

People are also able to visit the saleroom in Fradley in November to see how the items fare in the auction.

Richard Winterton said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming David and his team back to Lichfield and I’m excited for the dealer days.”