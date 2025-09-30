A LOCAL charity is urging residents to back efforts to ensure MPs attend a parliamentary event highlight the importance of hospice care.

Hospice UK will host the event in the Houses of Parliament on 15th October to demonstrate the reality of care in the home.

The Hospice Care Week event takes place as charities such as Whittington-based St Giles Hospice continue to tackle financial challenges associated with providing care for more than 2,600 people last year.

Elinor Eustace, CEO of St Giles Hospice, said:

“We continue to advocate alongside Hospice UK for the long-term reform that the sector desperately needs. “With fair funding from Government, hospices can maintain and even expand their services to support the ambition laid out in the Department for Health and Social Care’s Ten Year Plan for Health to provide more care, closer to home. “We would urge members of our incredibly supportive community to write to their MP today to help us showcase the vital work these community services provide.”

Although the need for hospice care is rising, sites such as St Giles Hospice is having to cut services rather than expand.

Last year, the charity reduced bed capacity from 23 to 15 and made 23 staff redundance due to financial challenges.

People can find out more and download a letter template to write to their MP via the Hospice UK website.