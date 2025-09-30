CHASETOWN will look to secure quick fire back-to-back wins as they host Wythenshawe Town.

The Scholars inflicted a first league defeat of the season on leaders Lower Breck at the weekend thanks to a Nathan Cameron strike.

Wythenshawe also go into the fixture this evening (30th September) on the back of a win after a 3-2 triumph at Sporting Khalsa last time out.

Kick-off this evening is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 for under 18s. Those aged under ten go free with a paying adult.