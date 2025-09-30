A NEW chief executive has been appointed for a health organisation.

Simon Whitehouse will take up the role at the Integrated Care Board (ICB) cluster for NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent and NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

He currently serves as chief executive officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin – a role he has held since 2022 – and has previously held senior roles with two Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Groups.

Simon said:

“Having lived in Staffordshire all my life and having started my NHS career in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, I feel incredibly privileged to take on this new opportunity across both organisations. “I’m excited to continue the improvement journey in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and honoured to be asked to lead both ICBs. “While challenges lie ahead, particularly in delivering the ambitions set out in the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan, my focus will be on improving outcomes for the residents that we serve. “This can only be achieved by building on the best from both ICBs, developing an organisation that we can all be proud of and working as strong partners across the wider health and care system.”

Ian Green OBE, chair of the ICB cluster, said:

“Under Simon’s leadership, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin has seen significant improvements, including enhanced staff engagement and a positive cultural shift, as reflected in recent NHS Staff Survey results. “The system has also benefited from stronger partnership working, successful delivery of a challenging financial and operational plan and the removal of NHS England’s legal Directions and Undertakings – clear indicators of the progress being made. “I look forward to working with Simon as we continue to develop the cluster arrangements between the two ICBs.”