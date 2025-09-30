A TRIBUTE to the music of Tears For Fears is coming to Lichfield.

Close To Tears will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 18th October.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Born from a deep passion for the legendary 1980s duo, the band is dedicated to recreating their music with unparalleled authenticity and energy. “Close To Tears brings to life the anthems that defined a generation, from the early days of Tears For Fears to their latest work.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.