FAMILIES in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to play their part in helping bees to thrive.

The plea comes from the South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers Association.

The group say that the autumn period is a key spell for the wellbeing of bees who may find fewer flowers available to help them build up stores to survive the winter months.

The association’s president, Wendy Woodward, said:

“Bees are under significant pressure at this time of year. Nectar sources are dwindling and in some parts of Staffordshire, including in outlying Lichfield villages, wasps are still trying to attack colonies, following the higher-than-usual population this summer, adding extra stress to the hives. “But simple actions by county residents can make a big difference, whether it’s planting, buying local honey or even just letting the garden grow a little wild. “Bees need us more than ever at this time of year.”

Residents are being advised to take simple steps to help, such as planting autumn flowers, avoiding cutting back wild area of gardens, creating a water station with pebbles in a shallow dish and supporting local beekeepers by buying honey to help them continue caring for bees.

Wendy added:

“Bees are central to our ecosystems and food supply, but their survival depends on collective action. But helping the bees doesn’t need to be complex and you don’t have to be an expert beekeeper either. “Small steps can have a huge impact.”

For more on the association, how to help bees and beekeeping courses, visit southstaffsbeekeepers.com.