AN artificial intelligence software company has cut the ribbon on its new site in Lichfield.

Great Wave AI has moved into The Business Hub at District Council House after a ceremony attended by staff, Cllr Phil Whitehouse and Dave Robertson MP.

The company is the latest business to move into the facility, following the likes of Barclays and Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire.

Harrison Kirby, of Great Wave AI, said:

“Lichfield is a well-connected city with excellent transport links into Birmingham and beyond. The Midlands is home to a strong pool of AI and technology talent, and we’re committed to offering opportunities that are too often concentrated in London.”