WORK is set to begin on the construction of a new padel tennis facility in Lichfield.

Lichfield District Council has appointed Fosse Contracts Limited to install the courts at Beacon Park.

A blend of tennis and squash, the game is played on an enclosed court with stringless rackets – and has become one of the UK’s fastest0growing sports.

The three new courts will be constructed on the north side of the pitch and putt golf course – which is currently closed for improvements – with work set to begin later this autumn.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing padel tennis to Beacon Park. “The sport’s popularity is soaring and this exciting addition will support our 2050 strategy, providing a new way for people of all ages and abilities to be active, more often and for longer.”

Michael Hampson, director of Microsports which is leading delivery of the project, said:

“This project marks an exciting step in bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to our community. “We look forward to providing a vibrant space where people of all ages and abilities can come together, stay active, and enjoy the game.”