CHASETOWN climbed into the top four with a win over Wythenshawe Town.

Goals from Max Chimenes and Kieran Cook proved the difference between the two sides.

The Scholars almost made a dream start after two minutes when they found the net, but the assistant referee’s flag ruled the goal out.

But they were not to be denied on 20 minutes when Chimenes poked home to make it 1-0.

The lead was almost doubled when Tom Thorley fired over.

Mitch Clarke and Sam Wilding both tested the Wythenshawe keeper in the second half, while Ty Webster saw a cross clip the bar.

The chances kept coming for Chasetown as Joey Butlin’s chip was cleared off the line.

The win was wrapped up five minutes from the end when Cook found the net to secure a 2-0 victory for the Scholars.