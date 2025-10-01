IT was a case of ‘what might have been’ for Lichfield’s Finlay Lines after competing in the final round of the FIA Karting Academy Trophy.

The city driver had shown good pace throughout the weekend in Cremona and was in contention for a podium spot until the final race.

Lines qualified fifth after a late switch to wet tyres before collecting fourth and second place heat finishes – but his super heat saw him take tenth after being disrupted by contact on track.

It meant he started the final in sixth. A clean getaway saw him able to build his race from the off, eventually climbing to fourth on the final lap.

But after spotting a gap his attempt to pass on the inside led to contact which thwarted his hopes of a podium spot.