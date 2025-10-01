ONE of the region’s most important Victorian waterworks is set to receive a national award.

Sandfields Pumping station will receive the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) Engineering Heritage Award on 18th October.

Built in 1855 by the South Staffordshire Waterworks Company, the facility was central to the fight against cholera in the Black Country by supplying safe, clean drinking water to rapidly growing industrial communities.

Its Cornish beam engine was one of the most advanced of its time, representing a milestone in Victorian engineering and public health reform.

The award will see the pumping station join the likes of Concorde, the Bletchley Park Bombe machines and the Thames Barrier in being honoured for its impact on society.

Katy Shore-Kapsis, chair of the Lichfield Waterworks Trust, said:

“This award is a huge honour for Sandfields and for everyone who has dedicated time and passion to keeping its legacy alive. “The event on 18th October will be a celebration of history, engineering, and community spirit.”

The award will be presented during a ceremony at the pumping station on Chesterfield Road in Lichfield between 2pm and 4pm. Visitors will also be able to join a guided talk and find out more about the heritage of the site.