MENTAL health will be in focus at an event in Lichfield city centre.

The Hub at St Mary’s is inviting residents to join local organisations for a morning of “connection, awareness and wellbeing” to mark World Mental Health Day.

Headspace at The Hub is free to attend and will include the likes of Pathway Project, Andy’s Man Club, Burton and District Mind and the Staffordshire Network for Menetal Health.

Hayley Gilliam, community engagement officer at The Hub, said:

“The idea started when the Staffordshire Network for Mental Health approached us with a request to put on a special Chatty Corner in honour of World Mental Health Day. “We decided it was a great opportunity to arrange an event to spotlight local services, reduce stigma and provide a welcoming space for open conversations about mental health and emotional wellbeing.”

Headspace at The Hub will take place from 10am to midday on 10th October.