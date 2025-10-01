PHOTOGRAPHERS from Lichfield have seen their work selected for a special exhibition.

Members of Lichfield Camera Club saw 13 images selected for the Midland Monochrome Exhibition run by Smethwick Photographic Society.

A spokesperson said:

“The Midland Mono is the top exhibition of black and white photography in the region and getting an image accepted is an achievement in itself such is the high standard expected by the selection committee.

“In addition two members also gained medals for their entries. Richard Plant was awarded the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB) Silver Medal for his image, The Staircase, while Richard Moore was awarded the David Lowe Medal for his cityscape, This station for the Walkie-Talkie Building.

“In addition both photographers were awarded PAGB Ribbons, Richard Plant for his atmospheric landscape, Winter Mist, and Richard Moore for his Tuning Up portrait of a violinist.”

  • Winter mist by Richard Plant
  • Vennel Steps - Edinburgh by Joe Anderson
  • Tuning up by Richard Moore
  • Trees have eyes by George Hughes
  • This station for the Walkie-Talkie Building by Richard Moore
  • The staircase by Richard Plant
  • The Man in the Middle by Richard Moore
  • The Fighter by Joe Anderson
  • Rough Sea at Spurn Point by Joe Anderson
  • Push ups by Joe Anderson
  • Kilmainham Gaol - Dublin by Joe Anderson
  • Beautiful Brickwork by Richard Moore
  • A walk in the fog by Richard Plant
