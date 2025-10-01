A MAN has been charged with a number of offences after a police pursuit in Lichfield.

Liam Wayne Wilson, 26 and of no fixed address, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, three counts of vehicle interference, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and one count of possessing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

It comes after officers stopped the driver of a Nissan in the Lichfield area on Sunday (28th September) following an investigation into three reports of attempted vehicle thefts in Cannock and Burntwood on 26th September and Burntwood on 28th September.

Wilson pleaded not guilty at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre and was remanded ahead of his next appearance at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 18th November.