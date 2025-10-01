A NEW defibrillator has been installed in Burntwood.

The lifesaving equipment has been set up in a decommissioned phone box at the junction of Oakdene Road and Hawthorne Crescent following a donation from Burntwood and District u3a to mark the group’s tenth anniversary.

In addition to the defibrillator, a bleed kit has also been added to the cabinet following a commitment from Burntwood Town Council to include them in all defibrillator cabinets.

Cllr Laura Ennis, chair of Burntwood Town Council said:

“It was wonderful to meet with members of Burntwood and District u3a again to officially open the new defibrillator on Oakdene Road, which they have generously donated to celebrate their anniversary. “We can’t thank them enough for this and it’s just wonderful to have another defibrillator up and running in Burntwood.”

Hazel Whitehouse, founding member of Burntwood and District u3a, said:

“Burntwood and District u3a is delighted that the defibrillator which they purchased for the community, has now been installed in the disused telephone box on Oakdene Road. “Several u3a members attended an opening ceremony – and were even more pleased when they learned that the town council were adding bleed kits to every defibrillator in Burntwood.”