COUNCILLORS in Burntwood are seeking views on local government reorganisation.

The Government is hoping to end two-tier local authority areas, meaning services provided by Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council would be delivered by a single body instead.

But alternative views have been put forward, with options splitting the county in different ways – including an East-West option from Staffordshire County Council which could see Lichfield and Burntwood put into a unitary authority with Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent.

Lichfield District Council will meet in November to decide whether to support an alternative proposal which could see the area merge with Tamworth and East Staffordshire instead.

Now Labour councillors – who are opposed to the Reform UK East-West plans – are keen to hear the views of residents at a drop-in surgery at Burntwood Library from 10am to 11am on Saturday (4th October).