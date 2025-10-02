PEOPLE are being invited to find out more about careers in the creative arts at a Lichfield Arts event.

A free public webinar will run from 6.30pm on 14th October.

Speakers will include actor and presenter Simon Horton, visual artist Rumbi Savant and illustrator Matt Buckingham.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Whether you’re interested in performing arts, visual arts, digital arts or arts management, this accessible event invites you to hear from people who’ve been where you are, ask questions and get practical tips on how to start building your path. “We are proud to be bringing you local voices from Lichfield-born talent to show you that you can do it too.”

To book to attend the free online event, visit the Lichfield Arts website.