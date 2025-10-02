A LICHFIELD city centre bar has reopened under a new name.

Walkabout, on Bird Street, will now be Bar Home following a upgrade by owners Stonegate Group.

A reopening party will take place tomorrow (3rd October) to showcase a new food and drink offering.

The event will feature stilt walkers, fire breathers and magicians, along with music from a singer and saxophone player.

The renovations have taken place over a four-week period and have included new decor, lighting and seating, while audio and visual upgrades will see sports shown on a range of screens. Pool tables and dart boards have also been installed.

Anna Jones, general manager of Bar Home, said:

“We’re so excited to introduce Bar Home to guests. We know they are going to love all the hard work we’ve put it into making it the best night out in Lichfield. “We want this investment and rebrand to make our pub the go-to destination in Lichfield, not only for enjoying the best sporting action on our big screens, but also for enjoying delicious food and drink at great prices. “I know guests are going to love coming to the brand-new Bar Home to enjoy the best bottomless brunch in town.”

Free tickets to the reopening party can be booked online.