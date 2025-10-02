RESIDENTS and their families have joined staff at a Lichfield care home to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Spires Care Home hosted a coffee morning and bake sale to support the cancer charity.

As well as tasty cakes and bakes, there were also opportunities for visitors to take part in craft activities, with £113.50 raised at the event.

Danica Chugh, general manager at The Spires Care Home, said:

“Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun. Everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. “We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”