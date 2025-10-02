A MAN has been charged by police after incidents in Whittington and Tamworth.

It comes after two attempted burglaries on 25th August and the theft of a BMW i4 on 16th August. 

Ashley West, of Grendon in Warwickshire, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal. 

The 31-year-old appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday (30th September) and has been remanded ahead of his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on 31st October. 

