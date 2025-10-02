A SCI-FI weekend in Lichfield has been hailed as a success by organisers.

Hosted by Simon Horton in conjunction with The Hub at St Mary’s, the free Space Invasion saw characters including Stormtroopers, Doctor Who, Thunderbirds and Wolverine across the city centre.

Activities also included light-saber training, face painting and drawing workshops.

Simon said:

“The response this year has blown us away. Space Invasion started as a fairly low-key event last year – and it’s now exploded into something way above my original dreams.

“The best thing is that it’s suitable for all ages. Last year, we had a handful of children turn up in costume, but this year we saw an array of amazing costumes from both youngsters and adults.

“It was so exciting to see so many people having a fantastic time.

“It’s quite a surreal event to organise, but it was an absolute pleasure to bring out-of-this-world fun to Lichfield. There’s nothing more impressive than seeing Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers marching down Market Street.”