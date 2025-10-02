POLICE are issuing a dispersal order for Lichfield city centre in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

It will be in place over the weekend after an increase in reports of groups of youths being abusive and intimidating in the area.

They also hope the move will crack down on the “dangerous and illegal” use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

The dispersal order will be in place from 3pm tomorrow (3rd October) until 3pm on Sunday.

Inspector Melissa Byrne, from the Lichfield local policing team, said:

“We don’t underestimate the impact that persistent anti-social behaviour can have on the people living, working and visiting Lichfield, and that’s why we’ve sought these extra powers. “We’re urging parents and guardians in the area to make sure that young people know this order is in place over the weekend and to explain the consequences that persistent anti-social behaviour can have, both in respect of action taken against offenders and the impact their criminality can have on the local community. “Officers don’t take this type of behaviour lightly and we’re determined to keep working proactively to tackle the issues affecting local people and businesses the most in Lichfield.”