SHERIFFS from across England and Wales have visited Lichfield for their annual conference.

The National Association of City and Town Sheriffs of England and Wales (NACTSEW) saw 115 delegates attend the four-day event to discuss the ancient traditions of the civic role.

The guests were welcomed to the city by The Lichfield Shrievalty Association – a group of former Sheriffs of Lichfield) – for the event, which included the body’s AGM at the District Chamber, a reception at The Hub at St Mary’s and visits to the Staffordshire Regimental Museum and the National Memorial Arboretum.

The annual dinner was held in the Lichfield Guildhall with guest speaker Lesley Smith who appeared as Elizabeth I, before a horse-led procession to the Lichfield Cathedral for the Sunday service.

Guests also heard more about Lichfield’s appointment of a Junior Sheriff with other areas now hoping to follow suit in the coming year.

Clerk of the Course Nick Sedgwick said:

“The whole weekend was a wonderful event and as ever Lichfield shone. “Our 2025 Junior Sheriff Daniel Mannox did the city proud and I’d like to thank Daniel’s parents for their support. “Further thanks must go to Lichfield City Council, Lichfield District Council, The Hub and Lichfield Cathedral for their support. “There was also the economic benefit to the area – with over 100 people spending the weekend in Lichfield spending in local hotels, restaurants, shops and bars. Thanks to all those who welcomed our guests.”

The weekend also saw Cllr Colin Greatorex – who was Sheriff of Lichfield in 2010-11 – appointed as the new NACTSEW vice-chair.

Picture Caption: (Attending sheriffs and officers at NACTSEW conference 2025 including Mayor of Lichfield Cllr Claire Pinder-Smith, Junior Sheriff Daniel Mannox, Lichfield’s sword and mace bearers)