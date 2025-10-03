A FOOTBALL club is hoping an appointment will help it strengthen relationships with the local community.

Chris Price has been appointed as Chasetown FC’s community project officer.

The role will see Chris – who has already been at the forefront of efforts to grow the club’s disability programme – design and deliver projects with schools, care homes, health and other local organisations.

He said:

“I’ve been involved with the club for three years now and have seen first-hand the impact it has on the community. The local area has really bought into what we want to build, and I strongly believe this is just the beginning. “I’m passionate about connecting people through football and I see huge potential here to build something truly impactful — from engaging more young people in the game, to supporting local residents and making the club more accessible for everyone. “I’m really excited to get started.”

General manager Peter Bailey added:

“Chris is without doubt the best person for this role at Chasetown FC. He has already shown incredible commitment to the club and has been instrumental in many of our recent successes.”