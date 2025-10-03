GROUPS are being invited to apply for funding from Lichfield City Council.

Eligible organisations must benefit people living within the city boundary.

The council is hoping to receive applications working to tackle issues around the cost of living crisis, climate change, inclusivity, meeting the needs of young people and promoting the cultural and creative life of the city.

Grants worth £37,000 have been awarded in the current year, ranging from £150 to £6,000.

Cllr Colin Ball, chair of the city council’s grants committee, said:

“It’s wonderful to see all the various voluntary groups that there are in our city, doing great work across all our communities. “For this year, the city council has agreed a further key priority – supporting art and culture initiatives across the city. “We would welcome applications for this area of activity in addition to our existing priorities.”

Grant forms are available from the city council’s website at www.lichfield.gov.uk.