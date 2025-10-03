PEOPLE are being invited to share their views on local government reorganisation at a meeting with the leader of Lichfield District Council.

The event is free to attend and will take place at The George Hotel on Bird Street from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on 16th October.

Hosted by Cllr Doug Pullen, it will give attendees the chance to find out about proposals for new council structures as part of the Government’s unitary authority plans which will see the district council and Staffordshire County Council replaced.

As well as a presentation on the “opportunities and challenges” of the process, there will also be a question and answer session.

Cllr Pullen said:

“Local government reorganisation is one of the most significant changes facing our area in decades – and it will shape how services are delivered for years to come. “This event is a chance for residents to hear first-hand what is being considered, to ask questions and to share their views about the future of their local council. “I would strongly encourage anyone who wants to understand the proposals and have their say to join us on 16th October.”

Booking is free but spaces are limited. Residents can register online to secure a place.