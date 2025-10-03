A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after reaching its 123rd birthday.

Cutlery brand Arthur Price was founded on 3rd October 1902 – and is still in the family with new CEO James Price becoming the fifth generation to take the helm after his father, Simon, moved into the position as chair of the company.

The firm’s archives reveal how the business grown across the country within its first decade, securing the contract to supply the Titanic.

It then went on to open a factory in Sheffield in the 1950s – with the following decades also seeing it produce cutlery for Concorde.

In 1977 it was granted a Royal Warrant by the late Queen Elizabeth II and also received another from HRH The Price of Wales, now King Charles III, in 1988.

The company still operates factories in Sheffield and Birmingham, as well as its headquarters in Lichfield where it also sells direct to the public via the Arthur Price Factory Shop.

New CEO James said:

“It’s humbling and fascinating to look back through our archives, but I wish we had more. “Knowing where you come helps you understand where you need to go. One day, I hope to show everything to my two young sons, George and Alfred, and tell them all the tales from the Arthur Price table.”

Simon said:

“I am very proud to play my little part in our company’s history. We’ve been through world wars, pandemics and huge industrial and societal change to survive and thrive for 123 years.”