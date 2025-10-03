THE boss of a Lichfield business has been shortlisted for an award.

Bronia Thomas founded Global Lab eXpert Group (GLXG) in 2023, growing the company from her kitchen table to employing nine people.

The company provides medical testing kits to help healthcare professionals in countries such as Austria, Portugal and Germany diagnose complex or unexplained health conditions.

Her work has now seen Bronia shortlisted for the Best New Business Women Award.

She said:

“This recognition is truly humbling. GLXG is about so much more than business – we’re dedicated to making a real difference in people’s lives. “I’m incredibly proud of our team, who live and breathe that mission every day. It’s lovely to be nominated, but for me this is a team effort.”