A LICHFIELD primary school is inviting parents to open day events.

Chadsmead Primary Academy, on Friday Acre, will open its doors to families seeking school places at 9am on 15th October, 2pm on 6th November and 9am on 25th November.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity to see our school in action, meet our dedicated team and discover how we can help your child begin their exciting journey of learning and growth.”

For more details and to book a space on one of the open events, call 01543 421850 or email office@chadsmead.staffs.sch.uk.