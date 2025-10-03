A WORLD Cup winner has hailed the role Lichfield played in her journey to the top of rugby union.

Amy Cokayne scored a try in the final as England saw off Canada to claim the title.

But despite her success on the global stage, the Red Roses star said the journey from local club player in Lichfield to the stop of her sport was one she would always be thankful for.

She said:

“Being world champions sounds amazing. It’s a pinch-me moment – it has been 11 years in the making for me and I’m so happy we could pull it off. “We have been working so hard for this, and we did all the right things on the day. To win at Twickenham, at home, in front of a record-breaking crowd, you can’t ask for more than that. “But I didn’t get here alone. Lichfield Rugby Club is where it all started for me age seven. It’s where I got my first cap for the Red Roses. “The club has been behind me every step of the way and it’s a brilliant place for girls and women who want to get into rugby. “I’m proud to call Lichfield my home club and I hope this win inspires the next generation coming through the club gates. “I also want to acknowledge Mrs Jones at St Stephen’s Primary School in Fradley. She instilled in me a passion for all sports and I’ll be forever grateful to her.”

The result saw England lift the crown in a moment which Amy hopes can be pivotal for the sport.

“I’ve been a bridesmaid a few times now, so to finally get the win was amazing – and it was the best rugby we’ve played all tournament too. “I think I’ve separated the past two world cup disappointments from this one already. This was a whole new tournament and a whole new group. The losses in Belfast and New Zealand still hurt, but this just feels a whole lot sweeter. “We saw what happened with football when the Lionesses won the Euros and hopefully that’s our story now when we get back to our clubs. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us – you were our 16th player and we are so grateful.”