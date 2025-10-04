THE 1970s will be in focus when an acoustic music event returns to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will bring back Sunday Acoustic on 19th October.

X Factor and West End star Niki Evans will be on the bill alongside Clare Andress, Ruby Clarke and Dom Sterland.

Tom Roberts, from the Sunday Acoustic session, said:

“The sensational 1970s celebrates the eclectic mix of sounds from that fabulous decade, all served up in our laid back, lounge style.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.