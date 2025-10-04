Clare Andress
Clare Andress

THE 1970s will be in focus when an acoustic music event returns to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will bring back Sunday Acoustic on 19th October.

X Factor and West End star Niki Evans will be on the bill alongside Clare Andress, Ruby Clarke and Dom Sterland.

Tom Roberts, from the Sunday Acoustic session, said:

“The sensational 1970s celebrates the eclectic mix of sounds from that fabulous decade, all served up in our laid back, lounge style.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.

