RESIDENTS in Alrewas are celebrating after sucess in the Best Kept Village awards.

As well as taking home the South Staffordshire Best Large Village title, the village also landed the overall winner for Staffordshire title.

Phil Swift, from the Alrewas team, said the award was a testament to the work of local residents.

“Our success was based on the wonderful community our vibrant village has developed. “The submission was put together by an active and dedicated team of villagers and supported by village organisations and businesses, as well as individuals who made it all possible. “We are delighted with our awards in various categories which will give us £1,000 towards a community project in the village.”

Alrewas also saw success in the Best Kept Village children’s poster competition too, with youngsters from All Saints Primary School winning in the eight to 11 age category and taking second in the five to seven contest.

There was also a Trailblazer Award for Wendy Walker following her efforts to help raise more than £30,000 to repair local church buildings.