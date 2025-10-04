A BUSINESS has hosted an event to showcase how an expansion project with transform a local site.

Wabtec, which manufactures components for the rail industry, has unveiled plans for a 7,300 square metre upgrade to its Barton-under-Needwood facility.

The project is expected to lead to the creation of 150 new skilled jobs.

Tim Bentley, group managing director and UK regional vice president at Wabtec, said:

“This transformation showcase event was a celebration of our people, our technology and our future. “The Barton expansion marks a pivotal moment for Wabtec in the UK, reaffirming our commitment to manufacturing excellence and job creation. “While this transition follows the difficult decision to close our Doncaster facility, it is essential to ensure our long-term competitiveness and ability to support the evolving needs of the UK rail sector.”

As part of the expansion, Wabtec invited industry leaders, politicians and community stakeholders to find out more about the long-term vision for the site.

Among them was Lichfield MP Dave Robertson. He said:

“This investment is a wonderful vote of confidence in our area and in the country as a whole. “Businesses like Wabtec are essential to the future of the UK economy and our plan for creating more good quality jobs. “It was great to visit the site and learn more about the skill that goes into everything the company does.”