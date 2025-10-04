A DAN Lomas goal secured a point on the road for Lichfield City.

Kobi Bivens looked to have secured the win for hosts Wellingborough Town when he broke the deadlock 15 minutes from the end.

But skipper Lomas popped up with a vital leveller when his low volley found a way past man of the match Dean Snedker in the home goal nine minutes from time.

The hosts started brightly with a strong wind behind them in the first half and went close early on when Bivens was denied by Lichfield keeper Brendon Bunn.

Ivor Green’s men thought they’d gone in front only for a an offside flag to cut short celebrations after a header had found the net.

Snedker was also forced to make a number of saves to prevent City getting themselves ahead as the the first half wore on, while Will Jones also powered an effort over the bar for the home side.

The Wellingborough stopper tipped a free kick over the bar early in the second period as Lichfield continued to probe.

But the breakthrough eventually went the way of the hosts when Taylor Franklin’s cross was turned home at the back post by Bivens.

Lichfield levelled things up with a goal their play deserved as Lomas volleyed home from just inside the area.

The visitors could have won it late on when Snedker saw the ball knocked out of his arms by his own player, but he managed to get to the rebound and deflect a follow-up away from goal.

The result leaves City eighth in the table, six points behind early leaders Belper Town.