LICHFIELD City will be on the road this weekend as they head for Wellingborough Town.

Ivor Green’s men have enjoyed a bright start to the campaign which has seen them climb to seventh in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

A 5-3 midweek county cup win over Newcastle Town has also boosted confidence ahead of the trip to Wellingborough who sit three places and one point below them in the table.

But the hosts go into the fixture this afternoon (4th October) on the back of a 1-0 loss at Belper, while Lichfield won their last league encounter 3-1 against Rugby.

Kick-off is at 3pm.