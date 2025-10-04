THE haunting history of Lichfield will be explored in a family-friendly ghost walk takes place in the city.

Starting at 6pm on 25th October, historian Jono Oates will begin by exploring the stories of spectres at Cathedral Hearing’s Sandford Street base – reputed to be one of Lichfield’s most haunted spots.

He will then take visitors to sites at Cathedral Close, Dam Street and Market Street where spooky sightings have taken place.

Jono said:

“Lichfield is rich in pubs, but it is a different kind of spirit that we seek on our special tour. “From Civil War fables around The Close to spooky stories of frightening phenomena at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum, this fun tour is for all the family. “We will walk in shadows, along the city’s oldest passageways, searching for ghosts and ghouls – and have many giggles along the way.”

The tour will end with drinks and nibbles at Cathedral Hearing.

The business’ owner, Laura Evans said she had been keen to work with Jono on the event after being fascinated by his stories of her clinic’s building.

She said:

“I love hearing tales about ghosts and ghouls and so do my two daughters. When Jono told me about how haunted Lichfield is reputed to be – especially 6a Sandford Street – we decided to create a new event of fables about phantoms especially for families.”

Tickets are £10 adults and £7 children. To book click here.