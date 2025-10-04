A LOCAL brewery is celebrating a five-year partnership with a supermarket chain by launching two new offerings.

Freedom Brewery, based in Abbots Bromley, has supplied Aldi with own-label and branded beers since 2020.

The company is now launching two new craft beers – IPA and Hazy NEIPA. They will be available in four-packs from 13th October for £4.49.

Matt Willson, managing director at Freedom Brewery, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of our five-year partnership with Aldi which has given us the opportunity to share our passion for great beer with its shoppers across the UK. “We’ve got plenty more exciting plans in the pipeline, including the two new craft beers launching in stores this autumn, so watch this space.”

The partnership with Aldi has helped Freedom Brewery invest in upgrades including a £2million new production line capable of producing 15,000 cans an hour.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said:

“The partnerships we have with British suppliers like Freedom Brewery are hugely important to us and we’re looking forward to launching some brilliant new products with their fantastic team over the coming months. “Our customers know they can buy great-tasting, high-quality beers from Aldi and I have no doubt the new IPA and Hazy NEIPA will prove popular with our shoppers.”