BOSSES at the M6 Toll are celebrating after scooping a national award.

They secured the Operations Management title at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport UK (CILT UK) Annual Awards for Excellence.

The honour recognised the company’s work to innovate and support commercial transport.

Jonathan Roberts, from M6 Toll, said:

“More fleet operators across the UK rely on us to keep their businesses moving. We offer reduced operating costs, fewer accidents and more accurate planning, giving companies that competitive edge.”