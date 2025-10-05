FORMER Lichfield councillors are set to be awarded the title of Honorary Alderman at Staffordshire County Council.

A meeting next week will recommend a number of individuals who have previously served at the authority be given the title.

They include Janet Eagland, who stood down at the last election after 20 years, and former leader Alan White who had served from 2009 until losing his seat earlier this year.

Also up for the title is David Smith, who represented the Lichfield rural South division from 2013 until 2025.

An agenda item for the meeting said that the title should be conferred in recognition of their “eminent service” in representing their respective divisions in Lichfield.

Other former members of the county council to be put forward for the honour include ex-leader Philip Atkins.

Meanwhile, the former Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Sir Ian Dudson KCVO CBE could also be made an Honorary Freeman of Staffordshire at the meeting on Thursday (9th October).