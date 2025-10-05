A QUIZ night is set to raise funds for young rugby players.

Lichfield Rugby Club will host the event for its girls’ section on 28th November.

As well as the quiz, there will also be raffle prizes and an auction on the night.

A spokesperson said:

“At Lichfield Rugby Club, we are proud to have a thriving girls’ section – and we’re working hard to make sure our players have the opportunities, support, and recognition they deserve both on and off the pitch. “Every bit of support helps us give our girls the opportunities they deserve and raise the profile of women’s rugby for the future.”

Tickets are £5 per adult. For more details, visit the Lichfield Rugby Club website.