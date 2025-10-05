THOUSANDS of motorcyclists from across the country have taken part in an annual pilgrimage to the National Memorial Arboretum.

Ride to the Wall marked its 18th year of paying tribute to those who “can no longer ride by our side”.

The arboretum hosted a service of remembrance in memory of fallen UK military personnel whose names are engraved on the walls of the Armed Forces Memorial.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:

“Each year, thousands come together for Ride to the Wall – not only to honour those whose names are etched into the Armed Forces Memorial, but to ensure their courage and sacrifice are remembered for generations to come. “Every mile ridden, every contribution given and every salute along the route helps us keep their legacy alive.”

Since the first Ride to the Wall in 2008, participants have raised over £1.8million to support the arboretum.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“There’s nothing quite like the thunder of thousands of motorcycles arriving for Ride to the Wall. “Riding pillion again this year, I’m reminded of the energy, camaraderie and shared purpose of this remarkable community, and we are deeply thankful for their ongoing support which enables us to remain freely open to all and continue sharing powerful stories of service and sacrifice with generations to come.”