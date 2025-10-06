POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash in Shenstone.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Lynn Lane on Friday (3rd October) and involved a Peugeot and a Land Rover Defender, while a Toyota was also damaged.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, the driver of the Peugeot – a man in his 60s – was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“A passenger of the vehicle, a woman, was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution. The driver of the Land Rover was also checked over at the scene.

“The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision who may have relevant information or dashcam footage.”