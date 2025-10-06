A BURNTWOOD councillor has welcomed improvements to a local green space.

Cllr Andrew Clissett said he hoped the repairs at Chase Terrace Park would be followed by further action at other sites in the town.

The Reform UK representative for Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Back in August I visited Chase Terrace Park after several concerns about equipment being in disrepair. The repairs have now been completed and this is great news for local families and young people who use the space every day. “It is encouraging to see Lichfield District Council taking action – and I look forward to seeing continued improvements and investment across all of Burntwood’s parks. “Our green spaces are vital for children, wellbeing and community life. I will keep working to make sure they get the attention and investment they deserve. “I hope Lichfield District Council will aim to get both Redwood Park and Chase Terrace Park ready to enter into the next Green Flag Awards next year.”