A MEETING of the league’s two early pacesetters saw Crewe and Nantwich retain their winning record at the expense of Burntwood in a thrilling contest at the RCI Sportsway.

There was late drama with the final kick of the game when – with his side 15-17 down – Brett Taylor had a penalty goal attempt to snatch the win, but in the windy conditions he pulled the kick left of the uprights and the final whistle sounded.

Crewe and Nantwich had the wind behind them in the first period and went ahead as early as the third minute. A line out catch and drive put them five points up with an unconverted try.

Jack Johnson’s side responded with good phase play into the opposition half, but the move ended with a forward pass.

The visitors went further ahead on 12 minutes after shoving the home pack off their own set scrum 25 metres out. They moved possession left then right to cross for a converted try from close range.

As the hosts tried to hit back, inspired by a counter-attacking run from Kian Carter, Luke Rookyard was unlucky to have two try scoring attempts ruled out. First he nudged the touchline in the act of scoring in the left corner and then close to half time, after the visitors had lost a player to a yellow card, he was held up on the line from a catch and drive effort from a line out.

Sandwiched in between these attempts, the visitors nearly added to their tally but knocked the ball on close to the line to leave the half time score at 12-0.

Dan Clements caught the second half kick off to launch an attack which earned a penalty award. Ben Holt kicked to the clubhouse corner and Rookyard was not to be denied this time as he finished off the catch and drive. Taylor converted for 7-12 on 43 minutes.

The home side were level 11 minutes later when a quick line out pass caught the visitors unawares. Taylor made ground and when he was tackled he popped the ball up to Ian Jones who scored.

Somewhat aggrieved, Crewe and Nantwich launched a determined attack over halfway. Playing with a penalty advantage, they didn’t need it as they eventually crossed wide left for an unconverted try to retake the lead.

Burntwood found a very well-organised opposition difficult to break through. After a succession of penalties to each side and failure to convert promising positions into points, skipper Johnson asked Taylor to kick at goal as the game moved into the last ten minutes. He duly obliged to narrow the gap to two points.

The visitors had one last chance to seal the result, but a threatening attack ended in a knock on.

Clements led a break out to halfway and Holt’s kick wide right went into touch off a visiting defender. The line out was fumbled, but when the visitors infringed Taylor had his chance – but for once he was off target.

There was better news for Burntwood 2nds as they returned from Aldridge with their first league win of the season and in some style, the winning scoreline being 57-12.

The hosts may have fielded a bigger pack, but they struggled to match the pace of the younger visitors which became more telling as the game went on, although Aldridge’s cause was not helped when they lost their outside half and flanker due to injury.

Tries came from Dan Black (2) who led his side with a man of the match performance, Mackenzie Johnson (2), Jacob Sonderlo, Alex Rich, Joe Ward, Benson Finney and Tyler Gillies. Jack Robinson-Parr added six conversions.

Burntwood 3rds and Barton-under-Needwood 2nds were denied match action due to the unavailability of a referee to officiate.