A LOCAL football initiative is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The Lichfield City Football Academy gives young players leaving school the chance to continue their footballing education.

Director Darren Middleton said he was pleased to have helped students take the next step in their journeys.

He said:

“At our academy, we create more than just footballers — we create pathways for life.

“For young people leaving school, we provide a supportive environment where talent, dedication and ambition are nurtured every single day.

“We’re proud of the exit pathways we offer, whether that’s progressing into professional football, pursuing higher education or stepping into careers across the sporting world.

“Every success story inspires the next, and every challenge faced is met with guidance from our experienced and caring staff.

“Our recruitment process opens doors for young people from all backgrounds, giving them the chance to showcase their potential and find their place within the game. We believe in building not just athletes, but confident, resilient individuals ready for the future.”