IT was a game of two halves as Lichfield beat Rugby and East Warwickshire 3-2.

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges and soon opened up a two-goal cushion.

Lichfield had the chance to pull one back in the first half with a penalty stroke, but Josh Smith’s stuttering run up and double tap meant the city side remained two adrift.

The hosts upped their game in the second period though as Sam Cattell got them back in the game with a well worked goal down the right.

It seemed to unsettle Rugby and East Warwickshire, with Lichfield soon pulling level when a Rob Gray drag flick which was kicked in by the defender.

Shortly after, Gray converted another short corner to give the city side the lead with ten minutes to play.

Frantic defending ensued but Lichfield held out to claim their first win of the season.

There was also success for the women’s side as they won 2-1 against Beeston.

Lichfield made the breakthrough when Sally Keegan capitalised on a short corner opportunity with a perfectly executed straight strike that flew low and hard into the goal.

The opposition responded with determination and managed to equalise to set up a tense second half.

But the Lichfield team held their composure as Ella Delderfield restored the lead with a superb individual effort, cutting into the circle and unleashing a powerful reverse shot that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

As the wind picked up and the opposition pushed hard for another equaliser, the defence was called into action multiple times. The defining moment came when a crucial goal-line save was made late in the game.