ORGANISERS of a music event are celebrating after seeing a huge rise in entries and performances.

The Lichfield Festival of Music was founded in 1977, but was revamped in recent years following a period of uncertainty.

Efforts to reinvigorate the event have paid off, with 235 amateur performers from across the country at the 2025 event – a 31% increase on the previous year.

Festival chair, Ken Howcroft, said:

“To see the festival flourish in this way, nearly 50 years after it began, is deeply heartening. “The enthusiasm of performers, parents, teachers, and accompanists has been truly inspiring.”

The festival will also host piano and vocal classes on 8th November, as well as vocal, choral, instrumental and ensemble classes on 15th November.

A concert at Wade Street Church will showcase performances from the festival at 7.30pm on 15th November. Tickets are £6 adults with under 18s free.

Ken added:

“The festival is not only a celebration of music, but also of community. We look forward to welcoming audiences old and new to share in the performances and to continue the Festival’s proud tradition.”

For more details visit lichfieldfestivalofmusic.co.uk.