A GROUP supporting families in Lichfield will be given a boost thanks to a new partnership with a supermarket chain.

PANDAS – which provides support for parents dealing with mental health challenges during or after pregnancy – has teamed up with Aldi.

It will see packs of the retailer’s Mamia baby wipes carry the group’s logo and a link for parents to access support.

An Aldi spokesperson said:

“At Aldi, we’re committed to supporting families through every part of the parenting journey – so no parent or carer feels alone. “That’s why we’ve partnered with PANDAS to help raise awareness of parents’ emotional and psychological wellbeing during pregnancy and the first years after birth, also known as perinatal mental health. “We want to ensure more parents and carers know what support is available when they need it most.”

The PANDAS support group meets at the Lichfield Family Hub on Purcell Avenue at 7pm on the first and third Monday of every month. For more details email lichfieldpandasgroup@gmail.com.